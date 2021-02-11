Chelsea Senior Living to Offer Monoclonal Antibody Treatments to Residents

Chelsea Senior Living in Greenburgh will be among the first assisted living companies to make on-site monoclonal antibody treatments available to residents symptomatic with COVID-19. This allows affected residents to avoid a hospital trip while receiving a treatment that has been effective in reducing symptoms.

Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off harmful pathogens such as viruses. The therapy diminishes illness as a result of the virus. Monoclonal antibody therapy, given by infusion, is not a cure for COVID-19 and is not a substitute for the vaccine.

“The impact the monoclonal antibody (mAb) has had on our patients has been nothing short of remarkable,” said John Hopkins, DO, CCS Healthcare. “This is a game changing medication in the fight against COVID. It truly saves lives.”

Chelsea is one of the only senior living communities to offer this. Through a partnership with CCS Healthcare, their medical team can make the treatment available on-site without hospitalization.

Research has shown the treatment as being effective in strengthening the immune system and slowing the progression of the virus.

The medical team at CCS Healthcare clinically monitors the administration of the mAb therapy, developed by Eli Lilly and Company, and observes the resident throughout the entire process.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommends COVID-19 vaccination be deferred for at least 90 days after treatment with mAb therapy as it provides a level of immunity.

At the Chelsea, vaccination is voluntary, but strongly recommended.