Westchester County Office of Economic Development Announces Return of Launch1000

Launch1000, an innovative, fully remote, self-paced program designed to turn concepts and ideas into business plans and startups, will return in 2022. New to the Program this year is the addition of a dual language cohort (English/Spanish) with a minimum of 100 seats available. All Launch1000 programming will be available in both English and Spanish, and bilingual participants will be supported by bilingual coaches and mentors. There will be workshops for just for the dual language cohort, as well as workshops combining the English-only and the bilingual Launchers.

Born out of a global pandemic, Launch1000 offers Westchester County residents the opportunity to gain critical business knowledge, connect with mentors and help their idea gain traction. In 2021, 218 residents completed the program and launched a diverse range of small businesses and nonprofits. The program is led by entrepreneurial expert Pam Hoelzle, who has coached tens of thousands of early-stage entrepreneurs. Launch1000 requires a commitment of 10-hours per week and is designed for individuals who can commit to steadily working on their idea throughout the remainder of 2022. Launchers who successfully complete the program will receive a $1,000 grant to help defray startup costs.