Yolanda F. Johnson to Perform A Spirituals Experience in Tarrytown

Why “Wade in the Water?” Was there a reason to tell the chariot to “Swing Low?” Yolanda F. Johnson explores the journey, through both the emotional and spiritual lens as well as the hidden communication in traditional African American spirituals. She delves into the messages these songs conveyed to enslaved Africans in America and she discusses the influence of spirituals on music of the Civil Rights Movement on through popular music.

This program, which is part-lecture, part-recital, first premiered in Harlem in February 2011 for Black History Month. Yolanda offers unique insight on traditional spirituals and illuminates their hidden meaning through performance and conversation. RiverArts’ Producer, Marie-Louise Miller, leads a conversation with Yolanda. There will be an opportunity to take audience questions.

RiverArts’ Artistic Director, Kate Ashby: “This program expresses in a powerful way the vitality and resilience of the human spirit. Yolanda is a magnificent vocalist and conveys to the audience the depth and power of these songs, leading listeners to better understand their significance and place in history.”

Yolanda F. Johnson remarked, “I’m thrilled to perform A Spirituals Experience on April 2nd with RiverArts. I look forward to performing these storied songs and share with the audience their history and place in the American musical experience. And of course, I am delighted to be included in the RiverArts Artist Conversation Series.”

Details:

Saturday April 2 at 7:00pm

First Baptist Church, 56 South Broadway, Tarrytown

Tickets for $25: riverarts.org/a-spirituals-experience-tickets

Further Information: riverarts.org/event/a-spirituals-experience

Proof of vaccination and masks are required to attend this event