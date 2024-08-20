Thomas Mitchell and Denise Scaglione to Receive Preservation Awards

The Historical Society, Inc., Serving Sleepy Hollow & Tarrytown will honor Thomas Mitchell, Tarrytown Trustee, and Denise Scaglione, Sleepy Hollow Trustee and Deputy Mayor, with Preservation Awards on Friday, September 13, 2024. The wine tasting party and award program is from 7 to 9 pm on the grounds of the 1848 Jacob Odell House, One Grove Street, Tarrytown.

Conferring the Preservation Award is an important component of the Society’s annual fundraiser. The evening features a wine tasting as well as nibbles and sweets contributed by local restaurants. The Odell House is open to view the exhibition From Beekmantown to North Tarrytown to Sleepy Hollow (1874-2024), which highlights 150 years of an evolving village.

Tickets are $100 for members and $125 for the public. Information about special donor levels and greetings for the honorees is available on the Society’s website: https://www.thehistoricalsociety.net/events/2024-annual-wine-tasting-preservation-award/

Both of this year’s honorees have worked hard to celebrate and preserve the rich histories of our villages. Mr. Mitchell has worked tirelessly to preserve the history of the African American families in the community. In particular he has organized a series of oral histories, and helped correct a historical error and properly honor William and Laura Taylor for their public-spirited donation of the land for the Captors Monument in Patriots Park. Ms. Scaglione, as Chair of the Sesquicentennial Committee for the Village of Sleepy Hollow, has instilled the importance of commemorative events and cultural history into the committee’s work. She has dedicated years of service to Sleepy Hollow.

Recent Preservation Award honorees include environmental and historical stewards Donald and Margo Stever; the Hudson Valley Writers Center; Westchester County Executive George Latimer for his work to secure funding for the restoration of the beloved lighthouse; Tarrytown Village Historian Richard Rose, a force for historical accuracy and preservation in our villages; JoAnne Murray, president and owner of Allan Block Insurance; the late local legend Armando “Chick” Galella; the Philipse Manor Eagle Restoration Committee; and Paul and Maria Birgy, who are restoring the Acker-Forkill House in Tarrytown.