Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow Covid-19 Testing Set for Jan 14

Westchester Medical Center will be conducting testing over the next week for residents of Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown.

Testing will occur from 10:00am to 3:00pm on Thursday, January 14th at Saint Theresa’s Church at 130 Beekman Ave.

In order to sign up to be tested, residents must make a reservation. Reservations can be made in English or Spanish by calling 914-202-4530 or by navigating to the following link: https://www.westchestermedicalcenter.org/news/coronavirus-update-1401

Through vigorous testing, we can identify infected residents and ensure that they remain home and get the care they need to recover. This will prevent new infections and can be the difference that saves lives. As such, we strongly encourage you to promote this opportunity to as many residents as possible.