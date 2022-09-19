‘Revolution on the Hudson!’ Marches into Tarrytown 

Tarrytown and surrounding communities in Westchester County were the scene of pivotal actions during the Revolutionary War.

On Saturday, Oct. 22, a free event titled Revolution on the Hudson! will brings to life some of these compelling moments in America’s battle for independence

From 12 noon to 5 p.m. at Tarrytown’s Pierson Park, the living history experience will include the capture of the British spy, Major John André as he traveled through enemy territory with concealed plans for West Point, provided to him by the infamous traitor, Benedict Arnold.

The site is near the actual location of “The Action at Tarrytown,” a 1781 skirmish along the Hudson River that marked the first time during the war that French and American soldiers fought successfully together, as they worked to fend off British ships.

Revolution on the Hudson! will include historical figures such as George Washington and Benjamin Franklin. Multiple military reenactor groups will be onsite, including a cavalry unit, with several military horses, and Alexander Hamilton’s militia unit, Hearts of Oak.

There will be craft demonstrators including blacksmithing, demonstrations of Lenape technologies, Colonial period music, a military tent encampment and a marching/parade demonstration of more than 30 soldiers with musket firing. Theatrical performances will take place at intervals on the park’s outdoor stage.

Participants include:

The 2nd Continental Light Dragoons , also called Sheldon’s Horse, the unit that fought against the British who attacked in warships near this riverfront location. Judith Kalaora will perform A Revolution of Her Own , a one-woman show about Deborah Sampson, a woman — disguised as a man — who fought in the Continental Army and served in the area near Tarrytown. Local educators Gary Petegine and Sean Grady will portray Arnold and André in the drama, Rendezvous with Treason .

Dr. Vic DeSanto , as Patriot David Williams, and Bonnie Dailey will focus on the patriots who captured André. Musical performers will include Joy Kelly (African American songs and stories) and Linda Russell (songs and stories of Colonial times) as well as musicians from Hearts of Oak, who perform a fife and drum show.

Barry Keegan, demonstrating Lenape technologies, has been creating historical replicas and teaching the skills of material culture of local First Peoples’ culture since 1991.

Produced by Revolutionary Westchester 250 (RW250), the event is a part of ongoing initiatives designed to raise awareness of local Revolutionary War history leading up to the 250th anniversary celebration of the founding of the United States, 1776-2026.

Sponsors include the Village of Tarrytown; Westchester County Tourism & Film; and the Maurice D. Hinchey Hudson River Valley National Heritage Area. Revolution on the Hudson! is produced in partnership with Historic Hudson River Towns, Inc. and the Historical Society Serving Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown.

Pierson Park is located adjacent to the Tarrytown Metro-North train station and the Scenic Hudson RiverWalk. Visitors are welcome to bring blankets and lawn chairs. Parking is available in lots adjacent to the park. Visit rw250.org or facebook.com/revolutionarywestchester250 for more information.