Local Coffeehouse Owner Writes Play Fostering Compassion

The Up Theater Company’s 2021 Renewal Reading Series was created for plays negatively impacted as a result of the Coronavirus, offering the opportunity for staged readings. Paper Chains, a play written by Tarrytown’s co-owner of Muddy Water Coffee & Café, Loretta Oleck, was one of four plays selected from hundreds of submissions.

Paper Chains was inspired by Oleck’s volunteer work on a Syrian refugee camp in 2016, and depicts the trauma refugees face when fleeing oppression, violence and war. It is a universal play about survival and the right to freedom, as well as about the deeply healing nature of friendship and kindness. As the global refugee crisis grows ever more dire, Paper Chains tears down the perception of the ‘other,’ and instead builds on the understanding that we are more alike than different.

There will be a free staged reading directed by Nina Metha on Saturday October 16th at 7pm at the Corner Center 178 Bennett Ave (between 189th & 190th Streets, Washington Heights, NY)

Attendees must be vaccinated and wear a mask.