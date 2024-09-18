Family YMCA at Tarrytown Announces Honorees for Circle of Caring Fundraiser

On Thursday, September 26th the Family YMCA at Tarrytown is hosting the 5th annual Circle of Caring at Abigail Kirsch at Tappan Hill Mansion. This year, the event is celebrating the upcoming one-year anniversary of the opening of the Y Early Learning Center in the Tarrytown Station Center.

The Y is honoring Joanne Landau and Fred Schwalb with the Laurance S. Rockefeller Award for their many years of service to our community. Recipients of this prestigious award have made significant and lasting contributions to the Family YMCA at Tarrytown and other community-based organizations that serve children and families, have served as leaders in the community and/or have made a significant contribution to the Hudson River Valley. We are thrilled to honor Joanne & Fred, who live in Croton-on-Hudson, and who were instrumental in helping the Y establish a new home for the Y Early Learning Center in Tarrytown in 2023. This much-needed childcare facility offers quality, affordable care for infants through preschool in a safe, inviting center that is easily accessible by public transportation and within walking distance of the Villages of Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow.

This year, Y is presenting the Len Andrew Spirit of Service Award to Kelly Murphy, a local firefighter, NYC teacher, Village of Tarrytown Pool Director and former Y employee for her contributions to our mission. The Leonard Andrew Spirit of Service award was created last year to acknowledge the commitment of former Y Board Member, Leonard Andrew for his dedication to the mission of the Y. We are proud to honor Kelly Murphy with the Leonard Andrew Spirit of Service Award for her service and dedication to the Y. Kelly joined the Tarrytown Fire Department in August 2003; she has worked her way up the ranks, from firefighter to company officer. Kelly was named the first female Fire Chief in 2016, overseeing the department from 2016-2017 and then again in 2021.

Tickets to the event are still available for purchase on the Circle of Caring Event Page or on our website www.ymcatarrytown.org