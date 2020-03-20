A Letter from the Tarrytown Music Hall

Dear Music Hall Friends,

While our historic, 135-year-old theater is now closed as our area, our nation and the entire world responds to the COVID-19 pandemic, we will continue to keep you up-to-date on our rescheduled shows and work with you to process ticket changes as quickly as possible.

We fully realize that there are challenges ahead, and that we are all in this together. We are extremely thankful for the patience and support from all of you — our ticket holders, members, donors, sponsors, community partners, friends, and our team of amazing volunteers.

As a nonprofit, we do anticipate some difficult financial constraints in the coming months. If you are able, we encourage you to continue renewing memberships and making donations, you are the lifeline of our organization.

Please continue to check back at our websites for up-to-date information about rescheduled shows. You will also continue to receive our weekly emails. We appreciate your patience and your financial support as we manage these changes.

In the meantime, we wish you and your loved ones good health and safety during this difficult time.

With sincere appreciation from all of us at The Music Hall

Due to COVID-19, we are working on moving as many spring shows as possible. We will be notifying ticket holders for each individual show directly, as well as posting information and updates on our website. Ticket holders will be given an option to keep tickets for a new date, full refund, or to make a donation to keep the Music Hall alive through this unprecedented situation.

Click HERE for a complete list of cancelled and rescheduled shows.

Buy with confidence! If you buy tickets for future show that gets cancelled/postponed due to COVID-19 (or for ANY reason), you will always be able to get a full refund.