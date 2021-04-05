Wins for the Wishing Wall, Tarrytown Jazz and Photography

The Village of Sleepy Hollow Wishing Wall, photographer Elijah Goodwin and the Jazz Forum Arts: Jitterbugs Program were all named 2021 Arts Award Honorees by ArtsWestchester at their annual Arts Awards Celebration, held virtually on April 7.

They were among the artists, cultural organizations, educators and civic leaders honored for enriching the cultural life of Westchester, its communities and its citizens.

The Wishing Wall came about during the pandemic, as over 250 local residents, planners, artists, writers, educators and volunteer painters designed and painted a mural along the Hudson River. The Wishing Wall is located next to the Tarrytown Lighthouse in Kingsland Point Park and is organized into four sections: air, earth, water, humanity. All the hopes and dreams blow from the north end to the south through variations of these elements.

Also in response to Covid-19, Jazz Forum Arts launched Jitterbugs online in May 2020, introducing jazz to families with children ages 2-5 years. The monthly 30-minute program sold out its first class and nine more were held for 150+ families. The kids learned what it means to “improvise, create rhythm, describe instrument sounds, and discover how musical ‘cooking’ makes the sounds of jazz so much fun.”

Photographer Elijah Goodwin has a passion for nature, science, water, flowers, animals, the wilderness, biology, and the beauty in our environment that is often overlooked. His goal is to help others appreciate this beauty through his photography. Goodwin is also a lover of fantasy and science-fiction, an influence evident in some of his dreamy landscapes. In his fine art digital images, he creates multi-layered photographs steeped in symbolism that attempt to express a scientific concept or human truth.

Other honorees included the Hon. Benjamin Boykin II (President’s Award), Vinnie Bagwell (Artist Award), The Westchester Chordsmen (Arts Organization Award), and Dr. Judith Schwartz (Emily & Eugene Grant Arts Patron Award).