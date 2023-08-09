The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze Returns This September

Celebrate the fall season with some of New York’s top-rated Halloween experiences, including two activations of The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze® and a full roster of Legend of Sleepy Hollow-themed events. Blaze: Hudson Valley returns to its location at Van Cortlandt Manor in Croton-on-Hudson for the 19th year and Blaze: Long Island will return to Old Bethpage Village Restoration in Old Bethpage for the fourth year. On the grounds of Washington Irving’s Sunnyside in Tarrytown, visitors can enjoy two special celebrations of the author’s most famous work: Home of the ‘Legend,’ during the day and dramatic evening performances of Irving’s ‘Legend.’ A brand-new event will come to Philipsburg Manor in Sleepy Hollow this season, The Spirits of Sleepy Hollow Country: A Night of Legendary Magic, where visitors will be astounded by master illusionists communicating with legends thought long departed.

Blaze: Hudson Valley will run for 54 nights from September 15 through November 19. New displays include the country’s first-ever pumpkin Ferris wheel, a circus sideshow, and a jack o’lantern tribute to the Day of the Dead. Blaze: Long Island will run for 30 nights from September 22 through November 5.

Sleepy Hollow will get a little bit spookier with a new event at Philipsburg Manor, The Spirits of Sleepy Hollow Country: A Night of Legendary Magic, featuring Mark Clearview and Nick Wallace, both professional magicians. These master illusionists will take visitors on a supernatural journey, conjuring the spirits of Sleepy Hollow lore, including Hulda, Major Andre, and the Headless Horseman, for a night of mystery and fun. The event takes place in the Dutch barn on the 18th-century property.

More Halloween fun can be found at the estate of Washington Irving, America’s founding father of literature. Historic Hudson Valley is bringing his classic spooky tale to life at Sunnyside, where daytime visitors can tour Irving’s home, take in an original shadow puppet film, and see a special Legend exhibit at Home of the ‘Legend.’ In the evenings, master storyteller Jonathan Kruk casts a spell with dramatic performances of Irving’s ‘Legend,’ performed outdoors under the stars. Complete with live music by Jim Keyes, this performance is sure to thrill audiences of all ages. A one-day event, Belinda’s Bewitching Tea Party, will treat visitors to spooky mocktails and festive snacks, along with a special opportunity to see the original doll from our collection and a brand-new toy based on the item.

All events are held rain or shine. Proceeds support Historic Hudson Valley, the Tarrytown-based private, non-profit educational organization that owns and operates several National Historic Landmarks.

Ticket and date information

These events have limited capacity and sell out. All admissions are by advance purchase only.

Blaze: Hudson Valley dates are September 15-17, 22-24, 27-30; October 1-31; November: 1-5, 8-12, 17-19. Online tickets start at $32 for adults and $24 for children 3-17, and are free for children 2 and under. Historic Hudson Valley members can attend for free.

Blaze: Long Island dates are September 22-24, 29-30; October 1, 6-15, 18-22, 25-31; November: 3-5. Online tickets start at $29 for adults and $19 for children 3-17, and are free for children 2 and under.

The Spirits of Sleepy Hollow Country: A Night of Legendary Magic dates are September 29-October 1, 6-8, 13-15, 20-22, 27-29. Online tickets start at $65 and Historic Hudson Valley members receive a 15% discount.

Irving’s ‘Legend’ dates are September 29-October 1, 6-9, 13-15, 20-22, 27-31. Online tickets start at $35 for adults and $30 for children. Historic Hudson Valley members receive a 15% discount on tickets.

Home of the ‘Legend’ dates are September 15-17, 22-24, 29-31; October 1; 6-9; 13-15; 20-22; 27-31 and November 3-5. Online tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for seniors and children 3-17, and are free for those 2 and under. Historic Hudson Valley members receive a 15% discount on tickets.

Belinda’s Bewitching Tea Party is on September 16. Online tickets start at $35. Historic Hudson Valley members receive a 15% discount.

Buy tickets online at www.hudsonvalley.org or by calling 914-366-6900 ($2.50 per ticket surcharge for phone orders).