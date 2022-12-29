Sleepy Hollow to Host State Half Marathon Championship

The Sleepy Hollow Half Marathon was awarded the 2023 Road Runners Club of America (RRCA) New York State Championship. The race is scheduled for March 25, 2023.

The RRCA championship event series is the largest grassroots-organized running series in the U.S. with over 200 races and nearly 300,000 participants. RRCA championship events are designated annually at the state, regional, and national level through a competitive bidding process. The goal of the RRCA championship event series is to celebrate and shine a spotlight on well-run, community-focused events and to award their top performing runners.

Runners can compete in the following categories:

Open male and female

Age 40+ male and female

Age 50+ male and female

Age 60+ male and female

Open challenged athlete male and female

For more information and to register for the race, visit rivertownrunners.org.