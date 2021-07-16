Sleepy Hollow International Film Festival Announces Two Upcoming Events

Virtual Panel Celebrating 30th Anniversary of Arachnophobia and Return of SHIFF

Sleepy Hollow International Film Festival, Creature Features and La-La Land Entertainment will present a special 30th anniversary virtual panel celebrating the acclaimed creepy-crawly suspense comedy-thriller Arachnophobia with director Frank Marshall and special guests!

Recorded in November 2020, moderator Mike Matessino hosts a lively and informative discussion with Arachnophobia’s director/executive producer Frank Marshall, co-producer Richard Vane, actor Peter Jason, production designer James Bissell and entomologist Steve Kutcher.

No stranger to delighting audiences worldwide for decades, Mr. Marshall, producer of Raiders of the Lost Ark, Poltergeist and Jurassic World, made his directorial debut with Arachnophobia in 1990, bringing rapt audiences to the edge of their seats with laughter and shrieks in equal measure. The film has remained a beloved fan favorite to this day and its appreciation continues to grow as it connects with a new generation. Now, Mr. Marshall and special guests take you behind the film, its production, and its astounding spider effects and action!

You can watch the Arachnophobia 30th Anniversary panel at https://vimeo.com/567142543

After its inaugural year in 2019, the Sleepy Hollow International Film Festival (SHIFF) returns to historic Sleepy Hollow, NY this October 15-17 in the form of a pop-up drive in theater located at Kingsland Point Park, in Sleepy Hollow on the bank of the Hudson River. Three nights of big-screen fun under the stars will be complemented by SHIFF’s online festival, via Filmocracy.

Programming, events and ticketing will be announced soon. Visit sleepyhollowfilmfest.com for festival information and for film/script submission rules.