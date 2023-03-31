Sleepy Hollow Half Marathon Draws Rain and Raves 

There were 687 registered runners for the 2023 Sleepy Hollow Half Marathon who braved the rainy conditions supported by volunteers along the way.

First-place male and female finishers were Scott Mitchell (1:14) and Elizabeth Eickelberg (1:30). Great times for a challenging course.

As one race participant said, “I ran the Sleepy Hollow Half yesterday, and just wanted to send over a quick note of appreciation – it was a JOY to run. From the trails to the elevation changes, and even river and lake views, you gave us a mix of everything and kept the course challenging. I came up from Queens and I’ll never-ever judge a small-town event again, your race was masterfully organized. Cheers to you, your team, and the community!”