Friends of Music Announces Fall Classical Concert Series

Friends of Music Concerts is over-joyed to announce that its chamber music season will return to the stage in Westchester. Beginning September 12, the group will present world-class musicians at the Kusel Auditorium in Sleepy Hollow.

“We are thrilled to finally be able to present live chamber music again,” said Susan Harris, the non-profit’s president. “And to make this season even more special, we have added an extra concert in November. So we will present seven performances in the 2020-2021 season.”

When the pandemic forced the organization to cancel last season it offered concerts online through its website. In preparing for the re-launch of a live concert season, it knew that safety would be at the top of mind for its audience.

So it surveyed its subscribers and found overwhelming support for a return to concerts if everyone was vaccinated. As tickets have gone on sale, the organization is making it clear that attendance is limited to the fully vaccinated.

Prices for a full season subscription will stay the same at $140 representing a savings of 40 percent over the cost of single tickets, which remain unchanged at $35.

The full schedule of performances includes a number of Grammy nominated and internationally acclaimed musicians.

PUBLIQuartet, Grammy-nominated ensemble. Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, 4 pm.

Wu Han, Philip Setzer, David Finckel, piano trio, Sat. Sept 25, 2021, 8 pm.

Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Chamber Ensemble, Sat. Oct. 16, 2021, 8 pm.

Megan Moore, mezzo-soprano, Sunday Nov. 7, 2021 4 pm.

Jonathan Swensen, cellist, Saturday, March 19, 2022, 8 pm.

Pacifica Quartet and Orion Weiss, piano, Sat. Apr. 2, 2022, 8 pm.

Jerusalem String Quartet, Sat. Apr 23, 2022, 8 pm.

For information on each performance and tickets, visit Friends Of Music Concerts website http://friendsofmusicconcerts.org/