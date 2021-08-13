Arts & Culture

Friends of Music Announces Fall Classical Concert Series

August 13, 2021
PubliQuartet (Photo: Friends of Music)

Friends of Music Concerts is over-joyed to announce that its chamber music season will return to the stage in Westchester. Beginning September 12, the group will present world-class musicians at the Kusel Auditorium in Sleepy Hollow.

“We are thrilled to finally be able to present live chamber music again,” said Susan Harris, the non-profit’s president. “And to make this season even more special, we have added an extra concert in November. So we will present seven performances in the 2020-2021 season.”

When the pandemic forced the organization to cancel last season it offered concerts online through its website. In preparing for the re-launch of a live concert season, it knew that safety would be at the top of mind for its audience.

So it surveyed its subscribers and found overwhelming support for a return to concerts if everyone was vaccinated. As tickets have gone on sale, the organization is making it clear that attendance is limited to the fully vaccinated.

Prices for a full season subscription will stay the same at $140 representing a savings of 40 percent over the cost of single tickets, which remain unchanged at $35.

The full schedule of performances includes a number of Grammy nominated and internationally acclaimed musicians.

  • PUBLIQuartet, Grammy-nominated ensemble. Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, 4 pm.
  • Wu Han, Philip Setzer, David Finckel, piano trio, Sat. Sept 25, 2021, 8 pm.
  • Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Chamber Ensemble, Sat. Oct. 16, 2021, 8 pm.
  • Megan Moore, mezzo-soprano, Sunday Nov. 7, 2021 4 pm.
  • Jonathan Swensen, cellist, Saturday, March 19, 2022, 8 pm.
  • Pacifica Quartet and Orion Weiss, piano, Sat. Apr. 2, 2022, 8 pm.
  • Jerusalem String Quartet, Sat. Apr 23, 2022, 8 pm.

For information on each performance and tickets, visit Friends Of Music Concerts website http://friendsofmusicconcerts.org/

 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended For You

Phelps Hospital Launches Caregiver Workshops

New Theater Company to Perform at Chappaqua Performing Arts Center

OzLand Festival Scheduled for September 18 in Peekskill

Hudson Valley Theatre Company Brings Live Theater to Peekskill

About the Author: River Journal