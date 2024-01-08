Bands Announced for Inaugural Sleepy Hollow Music Festival

Lineup Includes Cold War Kids; Danielle Ponder; Nightingale All-Stars Featuring John Popper of Blues Traveler; and The Verve Pipe

Tickets Now on Sale at www.sleepyhollowmusicfestival.com

The Headless Horseman rides again, but this time he’s heading for the main stage at Sleepy Hollow’s Kingsland Point Park, with its breathtaking view of the Hudson River, for the inaugural Sleepy Hollow Music Festival on Saturday, June 8, 2024. Organizers recently announced an inspiring line-up of internationally-touring bands and music festival standouts featuring headliners Cold War Kids, whose 10th studio album – the self-titled Cold War Kids – debuted in November; Danielle Ponder, whose debut album Some of Us Are Brave was released to wide acclaim in 2022; The Nightingale All-Stars, featuring the legendary Blues Traveler frontman John Popper, Jono Manson and special guests; and The Verve Pipe, which has enjoyed multi-platinum success and released the album Threads in 2021. The festival will kick-off at midday with two local favorites, Anthony Giaccio and the Assortments, and Clare Maloney and the Great Adventure.

Village of Sleepy Hollow Mayor Martin Rutyna commented, “We’re thrilled to host the inaugural Sleepy Hollow Music Festival during our Village’s 150th Anniversary and grateful to the New York State Division of Tourism for their support.” He continued, “The festival will offer a great celebration for local residents, while visitors who decide to travel here for the weekend will find we’re much more than a Halloween season destination, as they can enjoy hiking in the Rockefeller State Park Preserve, kayaking on the Hudson, great dining options and so much more.”

Village of Sleepy Hollow Deputy Mayor Denise Scaglione added, “Kingsland Point Park is set in such a great location overlooking the Hudson River, I can’t imagine a more inspiring location for a music festival!”

Each of the headlining Main Stage performers are known for high-energy concert appearances that have earned a loyal following. Jono Manson, who will perform with Blues Traveler’s lead vocalist and harmonica virtuoso John Popper and other special guests as part of the Nightingale All-Stars, said, “I really couldn’t be more excited about our upcoming performance at the Sleepy Hollow Music Festival. We are planning a really special show full of fun and surprises. For me, perhaps best of all, is that my associations, with all of the other principal members of the “All-Stars“ go back, in some cases, the better part of four decades. These are truly meaningful creative relationships that have stayed vital over the years. That energy, and deep camaraderie, not to mention abundant musicianship, will be in full evidence.”

Located adjacent to the historic Sleepy Hollow Lighthouse and the Sleepy Hollow RiverWalk at Edge-on-Hudson, Kingsland Point Park is set within walking distance of two Metro-North Train stops – Tarrytown station and Philipse Manor station. Tarrytown station also offers plentiful parking on a Saturday for festival goers who may arrive by car (parking fees apply).

Throughout the festival, the park will also come alive with award-winning food and beverage options, including craft-beer highlighting local breweries, tastings from regional distilleries, a range of popular food trucks, and more. Kids activities and even an appearance by the headless horseman, guitar in hand, will add to the excitement.

Support for the Sleepy Hollow Music Festival is provided by a Market New York grant awarded to the Village of Sleepy Hollow from I LOVE NY/New York State’s Division of Tourism through the Regional Economic Development Council initiative. Production partners include River Towns Music Group, Soups on Entertainment, Schumacher’s Meats Graphic Design and Audio Spectrum for best-in-class sound, stage and lights.

The Sleepy Hollow Music Festival is scheduled from 11:30am – 9:00pm in Kingsland Point Park, on Saturday, June 8, 2024. Tickets to the full-day festival are now available for $65 and are set to rise to $95 closer to the festival date. Up to two children 12 years-old and under can enter free with a ticket-holding adult. Tickets are available at: www.sleepyhollowmusicfestival.com.