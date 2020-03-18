Pocantico

Pocantico’s Diversity Shines During One World Evening

March 18, 2020
Students at Pocantico Hills School perform Indian dancing during One World Evening Feb. 13

Pocantico Hills School is small, with a student population of about 320, but families’ cultural roots span more than 100 countries.

The incredible multiculturalism at Pocantico led the school’s Diversity Committee to start One World Evening last year. The second One World Evening took place on in February, with many families participating.

“This is a night to truly celebrate each other, our diversity, our cultural roots, and just appreciate and enjoy and learn from each other in this most wonderful way,” Principal Adam Brown said.

The evening started with student performances that included taekwondo, Indian dancing, playing the Chinese harp, and African dancing. Afterward, attendees moved from the auditorium to the gymnasium, where they sampled food from around the world and tried arts and crafts such as origami, sand art, and calligraphy.

French teacher Katell McNamara shares crepes and other food from her culture during One World Evening

Many families cooked and set up displays to showcase their cultural heritage. Brazil, India, France, Colombia, Japan, and Chile were among the countries represented.

“It’s amazing,” parent Tameka Walters said of One World Evening. “It’s definitely one of the highlights of the year.”

