Pocantico Hills School Chef Honored with ‘Dreamer’ Award 

Pocantico Hills School Chef Katherine “Kassie” Keehn, who oversees cafeteria services at Pocantico, is one of 13 recipients of the 28th annual American Dreamer Achievement Awards.

Each spring, Southern Westchester BOCES Center for Special Services [SWBOCES] honors individuals who perform outstanding works of service on behalf of students with special needs. One of the SWBOCES Center for Special Services programs is housed at Pocantico Hills School.

CREATIVE COOK

Center for Special Services staff who nominated “Chef Kassie” called her “an incredibly creative cook who constantly looks to expand the culinary choices she provides for students and staff in the Pocantico community.”

Chef Kassie always makes members of the SWBOCES community at Pocantico feel welcome and included, staff members wrote in nominating her for the award.

“Whenever we get a new student, Kassie makes sure they are connected in the system and that she is aware of any medical or financial needs that may be present,” they said. “When students come in to get breakfast and lunch, Kassie greets each student by name and takes the time to know and remember their likes and dislikes. She has gone above and beyond many times in making sure that students have a meal they like and will eat. She is one of the incredible people that make our experience at Pocantico Hills truly special, and we are very grateful to her.”