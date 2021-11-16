Inaugural Pocantico Hills Marathon Enjoys Successful Debut at Rockefeller State Park Preserve

Over 100 runners took part in the inaugural Pocantico Hills Marathon on November 13. Starting and finishing in the Rockwood Hall section of Rockefeller State Park Preserve, runners covered 26.2 challenging miles of rolling hills with an overall elevation gain of 2,500 feet. Cool temperatures and sunny skies provided ideal running conditions for the majority of the race, while a passing storm rolled through at the end.

Margaret Frank won the women’s race in 3:41:32; Stephanie Brunnemann took second in 3:46:23, while Kelly MacDonald was third in 3:54:12. David Hedges blazed through the course in 2:51:55, while Aaron Mora placed second in 2:56:57 and Greg Stewart was third in 3:18:58. Both winners are from Ithaca, NY.

“The runners were uniformly pleased with the race, the course and the way it was marked, and with the volunteers,” noted race organizer Charlie Gadol

The race was made possible thanks to the generous support of Phelps Hospital Northwell Health, The North Face, Tail Wind, The Wired Runner, Westchester Road Runner, Croton Running Company, Stop & Shop as well as the Friends of the Rockefeller State Park Preserve (FRSPP), New York New Jersey Trail Conference, Trail Conference A.C., Run Wild, Sassquad Running and New York State Department of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.

Full race results available at https://bit.ly/3oshOF6.

Proceeds from the race will be split between Friends of the Rockefeller State Park Preserve and the New York New Jersey Trail Conference.

For more information on FRSPP or how you can support its ongoing efforts, please visit www.friendsrock.org.