Ossining Library Foundation Receives $250,000 Gift from David Swope Fund

The Ossining Library Foundation has received $250,000 from The David Swope Fund, a gift that will allow the Ossining Public Library to offer programs, services, and spaces for lifelong learning.

“The Foundation thanks the David Swope Fund for its generosity, said Ossining Library Foundation chair Leslie Allen. “This gift enables us to create multiple year programming, furthering our mission to serve all in our community.”

Over the course of three years, the Library plans to offer a variety of dynamic programming for children, teens, and adults. This includes early literacy support and enrichment for English-speaking and Spanish-speaking families, entrepreneurship and career pathing for teens, job readiness workshops and bilingual career counseling for adults, and support from an onsite library social worker. “We are so grateful to The David Swope Fund for their commitment to support of lifelong learning programming, activities, and spaces at the Ossining Public Library. We look forward to implementing these much-needed programs for the benefit of the Ossining community,” said Karen LaRocca-Fels, Director of the Ossining Public Library.

The gift will also fund the construction of the David Swope Learning Center in the Children’s Room, which will allow for a suitable space for homework help and tutoring, STEM and STEAM programming, maker activities, and technology and instruction for children and their families.

A prominent Westchester philanthropist, environmentalist, and businessman, David Swope was a longtime benefactor of nonprofit organizations throughout the county and a tireless supporter of the arts and education. “David Swope’s philanthropy has been appreciated throughout Westchester County and in our Ossining community,” said Amanda Curley, President of the Library’s Board of Trustees. “As recipients of his foresight through the David Swope Fund, the Ossining Public Library has received a gift that will enrich the lives of our children, young adult, and adult patrons. Thank you, Leslie Allen and the Library Foundation for bringing these funds to our Library. Thank you, to the David Swope Fund for your generous commitment to us.”