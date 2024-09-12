Custom, Autographed Guitar to be Auctioned at Up the River Blues Fest

ENU Builds provides community engagement, community gardening, after-school programs, professional development programs and many workshops.

They are raffling off a custom guitar donated by the Hudson Valley Blues Society . The custom-built, custom-painted guitar has been signed by Jontavius Willis, GoGo Ray, Danielle Nicole, Brandon Miller, Gracie Curran, Jeff Moffit, Owen Eischler, Greg Gumpel, Dave Gross and Brooks Milgate. In addition, the guitarists appearing the Festival will be asked to autograph the guitar. Comes with a soft case.

Tickets are $10 each or six for $50. Winner will be drawn at random by representatives of ENU Builds before the last act of the festival starts his set. Winners need not be present at drawing time.