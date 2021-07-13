Irvington Theater Announces Outdoor Theater Event

Irvington Theater continues its summer of in-person, outdoor events on July 23, 24, and 25 with the New York premiere of Adam Szymkowicz’s new play, The Parking Lot, a co-production with River’s Edge Theatre Company.

Some married couples go to therapy to work through their problems, but in this play, Terry and J take a very different approach. By identifying the pros and cons of staying together and taking stock of their shared past, this brave couple will decide their fate — in a parking lot — and explore what it means to love and be loved, even when opposing forces are at play.

Szymkowicz wrote this play in the early months of the pandemic for two actors who were quarantined together to perform outside for socially distanced audiences. As such, River’s Edge Theatre Company co-founders (and real-life married couple) Meghan and David Covington will co-star. Audiences will be able to watch from blankets and chairs on the Irvington Main Street School lawn, and the school’s parking lot will transform into an open-air stage. Like J says in the play, “A parking lot is an empty canvas. A parking lot can be anything. It can be everything.”

“What I love about this play is that it is a ‘pandemic play’ without being about the pandemic,” says David Covington of Szymkowicz’s timely work. “There are many couples, quarantined together, having the same discussions that Terry and J are having.”

“We felt the play expressed many of our own thoughts and values in regards to relationships, love, and even theatre,” adds Meghan Covington, who takes on the role of J. “It is a play about finding common ground, and it’s an honest reflection of the human experience. We just had to put it on its feet.”

The Parking Lot marks the first fully-staged production from River’s Edge Theatre Company, which the Covington’s founded in 2019. As with all of their productions, 10% of proceeds will benefit a charitable organization; this time, it’s One Love Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to improving the relationship health of future generations.

Jessica Irons, Artistic Director of Ossining’s Theater O, directs while Joanna Levine serves as music director and composer. Andrew Irons provides lighting and sound, and Alex Fletcher stage manages.