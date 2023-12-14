Letter to the Editor: Lawler Votes in Lockstep with MAGAs

On December 13 Representative Lawler and 16 other House Republicans from Biden-won districts voted alongside the most far-right members of the Republican Party to open a baseless MAGA impeachment inquiry for President Biden.

After scouring over Biden’s records for months, Republicans still have no evidence of any wrongdoing. They’ve admitted it! But they’re moving ahead with an inquiry anyway because this is a political stunt designed to damage Biden and satisfy Trump’s desire for revenge.

Instead of addressing corporate price gouging, housing prices, community safety, or any number of issues that would help working people, these 17 Republicans are forcing Congress to waste time on debunked rightwing conspiracy theories.

They’re putting Trump and his MAGA base before their own constituents. When it is time to vote, hold Lawler and 16 other Republicans accountable for this phony impeachment process. In the meantime call Representative Lawler’s office at (202) 225-6506 and tell him to stop the smooth talk at home and stop voting lockstep with radical Mega Republicans in Washington.

Marilyn Elie

Cortlandt Manor