Congratulations to the October RJN Pets of the Month 

Meet Twig!

Twig came to us in November of 2017 as a foster kitten from the SPCA in Briarcliff. We don’t know her previous circumstances, to us she was a big-eyed lonely kitten. We dubbed her “Twig the Wonder Kid”. When the time came to return her to the SPCA to be put up for adoption we couldn’t let her go. Her “Gotcha Day” is December 22nd.

Earlier in 2017 we adopted a two-year-old dog, Emilia, and the two of them are best friends, having grown up together.

Of all the cats we have owned over the years, Twig is the most sociable around people. She loves being part of the family and will look you right in the eye and respond when you speak to her. Very amusing!

Want to see your pet featured in River Journal North? Send a photo of your pet – just one photo per pet, please – to editorial@riverjournalonline.com. Include your pet’s name as well as your name, email, phone number and zip code.