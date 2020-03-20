Briarcliff Students Perform in Rivertowns Music Festival

On Saturday, February 9, a group of 41 Briarcliff Middle School (BMS) band and orchestra students participated in the Rivertowns Music Festival. These talented musicians, along with students from Sleepy Hollow, Ossining and Croton-Harmon, performed a variety of songs for family and friends onstage at Ossining High School. BMS band teacher Devon Toland and BMS/Todd orchestra teacher Nicole Pearson conducted the ensembles, while BMS/Briarcliff High School orchestra teacher Michael Fraioli performed alongside the students.

“I have seen the dramatic impact one short weekend can have on the musical lives of the students who participate,” said Pearson. “Our students displayed incredible dedication to the music and ensemble, and their patience and focus in rehearsals showed remarkable maturity. We were able to make music that every student could be proud of, and I feel incredibly lucky to have been a part of the experience.”