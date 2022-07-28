Assemblywoman Galef/Senator Reichlin-Melnick Bill, to Permit a Hotel Tax in Briarcliff Manor, Signed by Governor

Assemblywoman Sandy Galef and State Senator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick announced that their bill, A10453/S09059, was signed by the Governor on Friday, July 22. The new legislation empowers the Village of Briarcliff Manor to impose a tax of up to 3% on hotel and motel rooms located in the Village. The act will take effect immediately and expire after three years.

In accordance with the Municipal Home Rule Law, a village may adopt local laws that relate to the levy and administration of local laws if authorized by the State Legislature. The Village of Briarcliff Manor Mayor and requested the authority to institute a local occupancy tax to help raise additional revenues for the Village government. This new occupancy tax will allow the Village to expand services while keeping local property taxes as low as possible.

Briarcliff Manor offers a rustic residential environment in the historic and scenic Hudson Valley. The Village’s central business district is a quaint, tree-lined commercial area offering charming shops and restaurants. The Village has carefully and creatively balanced development with the preservation of open space and the Village’s historic character. Briarcliff Manor is a destination for weddings and corporate events, and the revenues raised from the new hotel tax will allow the municipality to accommodate visitors without raising the property taxes for residents.

“I was happy to partner with Senator Reichlin-Melnick when the Village of Briarcliff Manor requested this legislation. Weddings and other events draw overnight visitors to the Village and this new legislation allows the Village to raise the funds necessary to accommodate for the municipal services these guests require. Here in the Hudson Valley our wonderful villages draw important economic activity to our area, and this new legislation is testament to the fact that our State works best when all levels of government collaborate to support our local communities,” said Assemblywoman Sandy Galef.

Senator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick said, “I always welcome a chance for state government to support local communities in their efforts to boost revenue opportunities that can support local services without burdening local taxpayers.”

Briarcliff Manor Village Mayor Steve Vescio said, “I applaud Assemblywoman Galef, Senator Reichlin-Melnick and the Governor for approving this important legislation. Together, we’ve helped to alleviate the tax burden on our local residents.”