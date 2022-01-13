WPWDB Welcomes New Board Members: Tracy Racicot and Marvin Krislov

The Westchester-Putnam Workforce Development Board (WPWDB) has added two new members: Tracy Racicot, Director of Adult and Community Services at Southern Westchester Board of Cooperative Educational Services (SWBOCES), and Marvin Krislov, President, Pace University. WPWDB is dedicated to connecting Westchester and Putnam jobseekers to area businesses who need a skilled workforce. It has the tools and information that both job applicants and businesses need, as well as a place to find and register for workshops, training, orientations, and more.

Tracy Racicot, Director of Adult and Community Services at Southern Westchester Board of Cooperative Educational Services (SWBOCES), has thirty years of public service in education and training. A deep commitment to employment and training has led her to her current role—leading adult literacy and job training programs in Westchester County. Tracey’s previous experience includes working in New York’s Capital Region and in northern Vermont as a career technical education program director for adults and teens. Tracy also served on the Columbia-Greene Workforce Investment Board in New York’s Capital Region for nine years. She holds New York State certifications as a school administrator and supervisor. In 2014 she received recognition by the NYS Senate “Women of Distinction” program for her contributions to the field and her work as a community volunteer.

Marvin Krislov became the eighth president of Pace University in August 2017. He is deeply committed to Pace’s mission of Opportunitas—providing all students, regardless of economic background, access to the transformative power of education. Prior to Krislov’s appointment at Pace, he served for 10 years as the president of Oberlin College, where he led collaborative, consensus-driven efforts to make the college more rigorous, diverse, and accessible to students from every socioeconomic background. Prior to Oberlin, he was vice president and general counsel at the University of Michigan, where he led the legal defense of the university’s admission policies that resulted in the 2003 Supreme Court decision recognizing the importance of student body diversity. Krislov earned a bachelor’s degree, summa cum laude, at Yale University in 1982, and was named a Rhodes Scholar. He earned master’s degrees at Oxford University and Yale, and a juris doctor degree at Yale Law School in 1988. Prior to entering academic life, Krislov served as acting solicitor and then deputy solicitor of national operations in the US Department of Labor. He previously served as associate counsel in the Office of Counsel to the President under President Bill Clinton.

“We are very fortunate to add two highly accredited and esteemed members to our board,” says Thom Kleiner, WPWDB Executive Director. “Their extensive experience in education and job training will prove invaluable in helping the board craft a robust action plan for serving both our job seekers and employers, and prepare our workforce for emerging opportunities that will bolster economic development. We look forward to working with Tracy and Marvin.”

