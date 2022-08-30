What is Customer Experience and Why is It Important?

If you think about the last great customer experience you had, do you remember how it made you feel?

Now, think about the last time you had an unsatisfactory customer experience. Did it make you feel less inclined to trust that brand?

It’s simple: the way you think about a customer experience can have a profound effect on your loyalty to a brand. Customers are more likely to trust the brand that gave them a positive customer experience. That’s why a good customer experience is the key to a successful business.

A happy customer is a loyal customer, and a loyal customer is more likely to recommend your products and services to other people. This helps you acquire new customers and boost your revenue.

The Major Customer Experience Touch Points

The customer experience is the entire experience from when they first contact your business to when they complete the sale – so you need to examine how you interact with them at each major touch point.

First Point of Contact

Start by managing incidents and implementing robust customer service systems during the first touch point in the buying journey. This is the most direct point of contact you have with your customers, so make it count. Your responses to queries and complaints will directly impact your customer’s purchasing decision.

Product Reviews

Before the digital age, product reviews were a pre-purchase touch point. Now, customers can access product reviews before they complete a sale.

Some online retailers also include product reviews on their listing pages, so customers can see what other consumers’ experience was without leaving the page. This means you should double your efforts to ensure customers are happy with your product and communication.

Point of Sale

The point-of-sale phase is the last touch point customers will encounter before they complete a purchase.

This is where the communication skills of your sales reps and customer support teams will significantly impact whether the customer goes through with a purchase or not.

Aftersale Follow-Ups

An excellent way to build brand loyalty and trust is to send personalized thank-you letters to your customers after they have made a purchase.

Whether it’s an email or a hand-written note, you must show your customers that they are valued and that you appreciate their support.

Product Feedback Surveys

Sending a product feedback survey after a customer has made a purchase allows them to evaluate their experience.

If a customer’s feedback is negative, you should reach out to determine where things went wrong. You should relay any feedback about the product to the product development team so they can improve it.

Cross-Selling and Upselling

A customer’s needs don’t disappear after they’ve made a purchase. In fact, some consumers may develop additional needs when they buy your product.

Adding all customers to your marketing database and sending them information on new or premium items is a great way to cross-sell and upsell other products in your catalog and fulfill the customer’s needs.