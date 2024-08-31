Westchester County Officials Visit New Phelps Hyperbaric Department

On August 28, Westchester County Executive George Latimer joined Dr. Sherlita Amler, Westchester County Commissioner of Health, Richard Wishnie, Commissioner of Emergency Medical Services, and several other county employees for an introduction and tour of the Phelps Hospital Northwell Health Undersea and Hyperbaric Medicine Department.

The visit and tour was led by Owen J. O’Neill, MD, MPH, Medical Director of the Division of Undersea and Hyperbaric Medicine at Phelps Hospital, along with one of the most experienced hyperbaric medical teams in the nation. The hyperbaric chamber, the largest of its kind in the northeastern U.S., is 28 feet long and 9 feet wide—spacious enough to accommodate 12 adults and 3 hyperbaric team members during each treatment. The goal of the visit is to educate county officials and first responders about hyperbaric treatment capabilities available at Phelps including emergency capabilities available to the citizens of Westchester and surrounding counties.

Dr. O’Neill and his team are committed to advancing the field of hyperbaric medicine and hyperbaric oxygen treatment, which is used to treat carbon monoxide poisoning, crush injuries, peripheral vascular ischemia, chronic non-healing wounds, radiation injuries, skin grafts and flaps that are failing despite traditional treatments, decompression sickness in scuba divers, and sudden sensorineural hearing loss, among others.