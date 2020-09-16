Westchester County Announces $10M Grant Program for Business Recovery

Today, the Westchester County Office of Economic Development announced a new $10 million grant program designed to support small businesses and nonprofits facing challenges as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.

The grant program – Westchester County Business FIRST: Financial Investments for Recovery and a Sustainable Tomorrow – will be accepting applications from September 21 at 10:00 a.m. through September 30, 2020 at midnight. Businesses and nonprofits with 99 or fewer employees may qualify for up to $49,000 to cover expenses such as rent or mortgage payments, employee salaries or benefits, working capital, equipment and other COVID-19-related expenses.

“We are at a critical point in Westchester County’s history – and such times call for leadership and innovation,” said County Executive George Latimer. “The Westchester County Business FIRST Program will provide urgent financial assistance to businesses and nonprofits now, and set the foundation to rebuild our economy as we work toward a sustainable future.”

Eligible applications must meet certain criteria and will be scored on a number of factors.

To learn more and sign up to be notified when the application period opens, visit: https://westchestercatalyst.com/business-first-programs/grants/