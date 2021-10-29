Waterstone of Westchester Appoints Senior Advisor for White Plains Senior Living Community

Waterstone of Westchester, White Plains’ newest senior community offering upscale independent living accommodations with optional supportive care services by the Westchester VNS, has announced the appointment of Charlene Yerkovich as its new Senior Advisor.

Ms. Yerkovich of Congers has more than 10 years of experience in the senior living industry. Prior to joining Waterstone of Westchester, Ms. Yerkovich served as Executive Director of a senior living community in Norwood, NJ, after being promoted from her Assistant Executive Director role in Ardsley, NY.

“Charlene is a wonderful fit for the new Waterstone of Westchester,’’ said Joanna Cormac Burt, COO of Epoch Senior Living. “As Senior Advisor she serves as a liaison to the community and Charlene has a proven track record of understanding how to build relationships and connect with new and prospective residents. We welcome her to Waterstone of Westchester.’’

In her new role, Ms. Yerkovich will be responsible for all aspects of internal and external sales and marketing. She will also build relationships with families, clients and prospective families within the community and referral sources.

Ms. Yerkovich said that she enjoys connecting with people in the community and helping families adapt to a new lifestyle.

“I’m very excited about joining the team at Waterstone of Westchester,’’ she said. “We will be opening very soon and I look forward to meeting our new families and helping them to feel at home here.’’

Designed for those 62+, the six-story luxury boutique, hotel-style community on 2.8 acres on Bloomingdale Road within walking distance of downtown shopping and restaurants. With 132 apartments, residents will enjoy a full array of exceptional amenities including a movie theater, fitness center, indoor pool, lobby bar, art studio and salon. Services also include chauffeured car, covered parking and on-site concierge. Gourmet cuisine is served in a variety of on-site dining venues and is prepared by professional chefs who use locally sourced and seasonal ingredients. Supportive services are provided by Visiting Nurse Service (VNS) of Westchester. It is expected to open in early 2022.