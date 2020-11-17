Waterstone of Westchester Appoints Executive Director for White Plains Senior Living Community 

Waterstone of Westchester, the soon-to-be senior community that will offer independent living and luxury, has announced the appointment of Margaret Minichini as its Executive Director.

Ms. Minichini of White Plains has more than 15 years of experience serving in high level positions in the senior living industry. Prior to joining Waterstone, Ms. Minichini served as the Executive Director of a senior living community in Westbury, NY.

“We are very fortunate to have Margaret as the Executive Director of the new Waterstone of Westchester,’’ said Joanna Cormac Burt, COO of Epoch Senior Living. “She has an extensive background in senior living and throughout her career has worked to create an atmosphere where residents can feel comfortable and thrive. We know she will be a great asset to Waterstone of Westchester as we build this new community.’’

Ms. Minichini started her career in senior living in 2001 after she took a job at a retirement community on Long Island having just returned to the United States from Prague where she served as an economic development consultant.

Ms. Minichini said she fell in love with her new career as she enjoyed helping seniors move into their new residence and start a new life. “It’s exciting starting a new project and helping to build a new lifestyle for these residents,’’ she said. “Many of these people are starting fresh after living in a home for sometimes 40 or 50 years. They are looking forward to all the possibilities, and it’s exciting creating these new opportunities for them.’’

Since the start of her career, she has served as Executive Director at a number of facilities in the northeast including in Westchester, Long Island and Portsmouth RI. Ms. Minichini has received various recognitions and awards for marketing and leadership over the years.

Ms. Minichini said she was particularly excited to be involved in the opening of the new Waterstone of Westchester because of its great location.

“White Plains is such a vibrant community with so many nearby shops and restaurants, and cultural activities within walking distance. It’s really the perfect place for seniors to explore a multitude of social activities.’’

Located at 150 Bloomingdale Road in White Plains, the five-story senior residence will sit on a 6.5-acre parcel. The building will include 132 apartments, an underground garage, an indoor pool, spa amenities, a movie theater, terrace, salon, multiple dining areas, and a fitness center equipped with personal trainers. Waterstone will offer larger apartments and a wider variety of floorplans than existing competitors.

The Bloomingdale Road location is a lively and walkable urban setting for active and sophisticated seniors.