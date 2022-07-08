Wallauer and Benjamin Moore Team Up with NY Boulders Baseball in Grand Slam Partnership

Wallauer Paint, Hardware & Design and Benjamin Moore have entered into an exclusive partnership with the New York Boulders Baseball Team located at Clover Stadium in Rockland County, NY. The marketing partnership will include Benjamin Moore being named as the Official Paint Partner of the Boulders. Wallauer, with stores in Rockland, Westchester and Putnam counties, is the largest Benjamin Moore paint, hardware and decorating retailer in Westchester, Rockland & Putnam.

To celebrate, Wallauer has created “Take the Family Out to the Ballgame on Wallauer!” They will be giving away tickets to Boulder’s games every week in groups of four. Anyone can sign up by texting ‘Boulders’ to 914-416-5353 to be entered into a monthly drawing or by visiting wallauer.com/boulders. Five lucky winners each month will be selected to win 4 tickets to take the family out to the baseball game for a night of fun. Wallauer will also host employee night at the stadium as well as a VIP customer night.

“We are excited to team up with the New York Boulders at Clover Stadium,” says Ed Klein, COO of Wallauer. “Baseball is America’s favorite past time, and as a fourth-generation family-owned business, Wallauer is proud to support our home team.”

The New York Boulders are an American independent professional baseball team playing in the Frontier League, a Partner League of Major League Baseball, based in Pomona, New York. Clover Stadium features seating for 6,500 and includes a playground, mini-golf, B-train station and Bridge Bar. Last year, more than 300,000 people attended over 150 live events at the stadium.