Visiting Nurse Service in Westchester opens offices at new Waterstone of Westchester in White Plains

The Visiting Nurse Service in Westchester has opened its offices at Waterstone of Westchester.

The newest independent senior living community, which opened its doors in White Plains in March, is partnering with the Visiting Nurse Service in Westchester (VNSW) to offer its residents the security of knowing that they will have the best care should they need it.

VNS Westchester celebrated the opening of its office on April 1 with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

“We’ve partnered with VNS Westchester because they are, quite simply, the largest and best home healthcare provider in the region,’’ said Lauren Freifeld, Executive Director of Waterstone of Westchester. “While most of our residents are active and independent, it’s a comfort to know that they will have access to high quality care right in their own community.’’

Founded in 1901, VNS Westchester, has over a century of experience providing unparalleled, skilled nursing, rehabilitation, home health aides, social work and care coordination services to people right at home. VNS Westchester is accredited every three years by CHAP (Community Health Accreditation Program), and consistently exceeds that organization’s national standard of excellence.

Among some of the services VNS Westchester can provide to residents are:

Regular visits and care management by a registered nurse

Physical, occupational and speech rehabilitation

Medical social work

Medication management

Consultations with a registered dietician

Home health aides

TeleHealth remote monitoring

Located on Bloomingdale Road in White Plains, the luxury independent senior residence for 62 + includes 132 apartments and offers a full array of exceptional amenities including a movie theater, fitness center, indoor pool, lobby bar, art studio and salon. Services include chauffeured car service, garage parking and on-site concierge. Gourmet cuisine, which is served in a variety of on-site dining venues, is prepared by professional chefs who use locally sourced and seasonal ingredients.

Waterstone of Westchester features a choice of spacious one-bedroom, two-bedroom and two-bedroom plus den apartments, complete with elegant high-end finishes and upgrades.

For more information about Waterstone of Westchester, visit www.waterstoneofwestchester.com or call 914-821-6369.