Village of Tarrytown Joins the Empire State Purchasing Group

The Village of Tarrytown announced it has joined the Empire State Purchasing Group and will be publishing and distributing upcoming bid opportunities on the system. BidNet’s Empire State Purchasing Group connects participating agencies from across New York to a large vendor pool and streamlines the bid and vendor management process. BidNet’s New York purchasing group provides notifications to registered vendors of new relevant solicitations, as well as any addenda and award information from participating agencies from across New York, and can be accessed at bidnetdirect.com/new-york

The Village of Tarrytown joined the purchasing group in February, and will be utilizing the system to streamline their purchasing process including bid management, bid distribution and vendor relations. The Empire State Purchasing Group is a single, online location for managing sourcing information and activities and provides local New York government agencies the tools needed to minimize costs and save time throughout the purchasing process.

The Empire State Purchasing Group expands an agency’s vendor pool and enhances vendor competition without increasing distribution costs. In addition to the existing vendors on the Empire State Purchasing Group, all vendors looking to do business with the Village of Tarrytown can register online: bidnetdirect.com/new-york.

Registered vendors can access all open bids, related documents and files, additional addenda and award information. In addition, the Empire State Purchasing Group offers a value-added service to notify vendors of new bids targeted to their industry, all addenda and advance notification of expiring term contracts. Registered vendors have access to not only the Village of Tarrytown bid opportunities, but all participating agency bids.

“Our vendors can now save time and paper. They not only have direct access to our open bids, but those from other agencies throughout the state. We invite all vendors to register on the Empire State Purchasing Group to start receiving business opportunities,” stated Richard Slingerland, Village Administrator of the Village of Tarrytown.

BidNet’s vendor support team is available to answer any questions regarding the registration process or the bid system at 800-835-4603 option 2.