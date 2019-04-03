UJA-Federation of New York to Convene First-Ever Westchester Women’s Symposium

UJA-Federation of New York in Westchester will convene the first-ever Westchester Women’s Symposium on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, 9:00 am – 12:30 pm at Jacob Burns Film Center in Pleasantville. The Symposium will feature fourteen women who live or work in Westchester who have turned ideas into action by founding and/or leading a variety of non-profit organizations. The opening speaker will be Abigail Pogrebin, noted author, columnist and freelance journalist.

The speakers are women who drive change to improve the lives of others in a number of fields including mental health, education, the homeless, cancer, LGBTQ teens and the arts. They will share their stories through interviews, panel discussions and TED Talk format presentations. The event chairs are Elissa D. Hecker of Irvington, Laura Kleinhandler of Rye Brook, and Vivian Sklar of Scarsdale.

“We are thrilled to be bringing these amazing women together to share how each identified a need and created a program to meet that need. It’s very fitting that this program is being convened by UJA-Federation of New York. Like these women, UJA is a change maker and problem solver, identifying and meeting the needs of vulnerable New Yorkers and Jews everywhere,” said Hecker.

The speakers and their organization are as follows:

Carola Otero Bracco of Mt. Kisco, Executive Director, Neighbors Link

Robin Bronk of New Rochelle, CEO, The Creative Coalition

Karen Cheeks-Lomax, Esq. of Mt. Vernon, Chief Executive Officer, My Sister’s Place

Edie Demas of Pleasantville, Executive Director, Jacob Burns Film Center

Stephanie Marquesano of Ardsley, Founder & President, the harris project

Marjorie Madfis of White Plains, Founder and President, Yes She Can Inc.

DeLauné Michel of Tarrytown, Founding Producer, Spoken Interludes and Author

Wendy Nadel of Stamford, CT, Founding Executive Director, Yonkers Partners in Education

Caren Osten Gerszberg of Larchmont, Life Coach and Writer

Genevieve Piturro of Irvington, Founder, Pajama Program

Abigail Pogrebin of New York City, Author, Columnist, and Freelance Journalist

Joan Raiselis of Tarrytown, Architect & Consultant, Raiselis Sustainability Consultants

Sandy Samberg of Rye, Co-Founder and Executive Director, SOUL RYEDERS®

Jane Veron of Scarsdale, CEO and Co-Founder, The Acceleration Project (TAP)

Diane Werner of White Plains, Founding Chair, Mosaic of Westchester

A light breakfast will be served. The cost of the event is $118. $100 of the cost per person – the value of the event – is not tax deductible. Registration is required at www.ujafedny.org/event/view/westchester-women-symposium.

WHAT: UJA-Federation of New York Westchester Women’s Symposium

WHEN: Wednesday, May 1, 2019

TIME: 9:00 am -12:30 pm

WHERE: Jacob Burns Film Center

364 Manville Rd, Pleasantville, NY

R.S.V.P.: 914.385.2103 (office) 914.584-5607 (cell)