Train like a Warrior to Conquer any Fitness Challenge 

Between Covid quarantining and winter storms, many of us are itching to get out of the house and get back in the gym. Now there’s a new and unique gym in Briarcliff that offers some of the most intense and rewarding training options around. Training for Warriors (TFW) Briarcliff is the first TFW franchise in Westchester. Opened by partners Susan Winogradoff and John Praino, TFW Briarcliff is for people who are serious about getting into the best shape of their lives.

Susan, a lifelong fitness fanatic and mother of four girls, realized her dream of opening a TFW location in February 2020 only to have it put on hold for a year due to Covid. Now TFW Briarcliff is open and ready to offer TFW’s holistic approach to fitness. TFW encompasses detailed warmups, speed training, strength training, endurance training, flexibility work and nutrition all of which are based on a comprehensive, individualized evaluation process.

One unique tool TFW offers is a full body analysis provided by the InBody scale. InBody is the next evolution in body composition analysis. With the InBody system, the TFW team is able to set your baseline and goals and track your progress in real time.

Want to learn more? Visit TFW Briarcliff at 1872 Pleasantville Road or call them at 914-292-5063. Ask about special Grand Opening Membership Options. tfwbriarcliffgym.com