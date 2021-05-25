Town of Cortlandt and Finkelstein Timberger East Celebrate Ribbon Cutting for Meadowbrook Commons

On Friday, May 21, Finkelstein Timberger East (FTERE), developer, property manager and owners of Meadowbrook Commons on the Boulevard joined with the Town of Cortlandt to celebrate the opening of the upscale private rental community, located on East Main Street.

Situated on a picturesque parcel of land in the Mohegan Lake section of Cortlandt, the beautiful development of modern townhomes is an ideal locale for a wide-range of residents and needs. Young professionals, new families, and active adults seeking low-maintenance living will find options to suit their lifestyles.

The development is within walking distance to Cortlandt Town Center, replete with shopping destinations including Walmart, Chipotle, Shoprite, Acme, Best Buy, many restaurants options, and Regal Cinemas theaters.

Commuters will enjoy easy access to the Taconic Parkway, or the Hudson Line Metro-North station just a few minutes into Peekskill, along with the many restaurant, shopping, and entertainment options in the vibrant and growing city.

“Meadowbrook Commons is a wonderful addition to our town. The property is lovely, the amenities are very attractive, and the fit and finish of the residences are top-notch,” shared Linda Puglisi, Cortlandt’s Town Supervisor. “The builders and the developers have done an impeccable job on these residences, we welcome the addition of this high-quality housing stock, it’s a perfect fit to the unique character of the Town.”

Meadowbrook Commons consists of over fifty richly appointed two bedroom townhomes with varying layouts, offering garages, dens and family rooms, open floorplan kitchens, and high end fixtures and premium appliances. The development’s clubhouse features a fully equipped gym, lounge with TV, Wi-Fi and wet bar, as well as outdoor amenities including seating areas, BBQ pit, guest parking, and a large pond encircled by a nature trail.

“Meadowbrook Commons is a unique and necessary addition to Cortlandt’s varied housing stock. This development is centrally located, and ideally situated adjacent to wonderful shopping and recreational activities. A perfect example of ‘residential reuse,’ it adds another option of quality and affordable housing for our community,” shared Deputy Supervisor Dr. Richard Becker, speaking of the new development.

“We view our properties as our family’s legacy, and as a long-term investment into our local communities. We keep what we build and own, as evidenced by our commitment to the Town of Cortlandt. Meadowbrook Commons has been and is a labor of love, and we anticipate it being a wonderful addition to housing options available for residents of the local area. Everyone at FTERE and Meadowbrook Commons looks forward to being part of the Cortlandt community for many years to come,” shared Tony East, one of the FTERE Principals.

For more information please visit www.meadowbrookcommons.com or contact us via phone at 914-472-4900 or via email at info@meadowbrookcommons.com.