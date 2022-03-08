Tompkins Names Dunkel Senior Vice President Commercial Lending Division Manager

Tompkins announced the promotion of William J. Dunkel to senior vice president, commercial lending division manager. Dunkel most recently served as senior vice president, commercial lending, for the bank’s Westchester market. In his new role, Dunkel will lead the commercial lending division and oversee the operations for the entire Hudson Valley market.

Dunkel began his banking career at Tompkins (then Mahopac National Bank) as a management trainee in 1998, learning multiple positions of the bank. Upon the program’s completion, he entered formal credit training and in 2006 developed into a commercial relationship officer in Putnam County. In 2014, he relocated into the Westchester County market and was responsible for managing loan portfolios of more than $120 million, and handling loan relationships up to $40 million. Prior to Tompkins, Dunkel worked in the construction industry for a home builder.

Dunkel has a Bachelor of Science in Economics and Management Science from State University of New York Cortland. He is president of the board for Habitat for Humanity Putnam County, where he’s been a board member since 2014, and belongs to various chambers and business organizations. Dunkel lives in New Milford, Connecticut with his wife, Lauren, and four children.

“Bill is exceptional in his commitment to and expertise in serving the banking needs of area businesses,” said David DeMilia, president, Hudson Valley. “We are thrilled to see Bill continue to advance with Tompkins and make a positive impact on the communities he serves.”