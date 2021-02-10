Tompkins Mahopac Bank Participates in Second Round of PPP Funding for New and Existing Customers

Tompkins Mahopac Bank has launched its online application portal for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) second round of funding for businesses, and is now accepting applications from businesses located within its geographic service areas who do not yet maintain an active business checking or loan account with Tompkins, as described on https://www.mahopacbank.com/business-banking/paycheck-protection-program.

“We are very pleased to be able to offer this SBA funding,” said Tompkins Mahopac Bank President and CEO Gerald J. Klein, Jr. “Our team understands how challenging these times have been and we are glad we can help members of our community access these vital funds.”

New business customers must visit a Tompkins branch location to apply for a business checking account prior to the submission of their PPP application through the portal. Minority and women-owned businesses are encouraged to apply.

To learn more about the application process or to submit an application for PPP Funding, please visit: https://www.mahopacbank.com/business-banking/paycheck-protection-program.