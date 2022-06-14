Tompkins Appoints New Chair Of Business Development Board

In an effort to foster community growth in the Hudson Valley, Tompkins Community Bank has appointed Kevin J. Plunkett, director of strategic initiatives at Simone Development Companies, to chair of its Business Development Board. The Tompkins-developed Board focuses on building relationships with key centers of influence and business leaders in the community. In his role, Plunkett will be responsible for building relationships in the community on behalf of the organization, leading outreach efforts and increasing referrals from the Business Development Board.

“Kevin brings years of experience and an analytical knack for developing new ways to foster critical connections in the community,” said David DeMilia, president of Tompkins, Hudson Valley. “His leadership will not only unite business leaders, but all community members in an effort to ensure that the Hudson Valley continues to thrive economically.”

Plunkett joined Simone Development Companies in 2018 and leads Simone’s business and government relations and strategy efforts. He began his career as an assistant district attorney in Westchester County before moving on to practice law for a number of high-profile firms in the private sector. Prior to joining Simone, Plunkett served as deputy county executive of Westchester County, where he was responsible for more than 4,000 employees, a budget of $1.85 billion, and a wide range of real estate. Plunkett is the chair of Phelps Northwell Community Board and serves on several other not-for-profit boards. Kevin served on Tompkins’ Community Banking Board for over three years prior to his recent appointment as chair of the Business Development Board for the Hudson Valley region.