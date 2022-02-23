The Ultimate Guide When Buying Your First Motorcycle

Ask a motorcycle owner and they will say that it’s nearly impossible to top the feeling of hitting the open road. Cruising by cars and trucks, moving through fresh air—you’re on one of the road’s coolest rides, and everyone knows it. Before getting a deal on a pre-owned bike or riding one right off the showroom floor, you have some riding practice and research to do. Ask yourself the following questions before buying your first bike.

Do I Have Enough Experience?

Before thinking about buying a motorcycle, be sure you can operate one comfortably and safely. The most effective way to gain riding experience is to take a motorcycle safety course, which is required in some areas. Even if it’s not a requirement in your state, it’s important to master the basics before hitting the road. And, most importantly, you’ll have to get your motorcycle license before riding.

How Will I Use the Bike?

Once you’ve obtained the right license, passed a safety course, and gotten comfortable in the saddle, it’s best not to go for the most powerful and luxurious bike available. The kinds of activities you’ll use the motorcycle for will affect most other choices, so it’s important to make that first decision a good one. Will you ride the bike to and from the office, or only on weekends? While some motorcycles are multipurpose, finding the reason for the ride will make the search easier.

Should I Choose a New or Used Motorcycle?

There’s no universal answer to this question, but most riders base their decisions on experience and comfort level. Because it’ll be your first motorcycle, we recommend going with a high-quality used bike. After all, less experienced riders are more likely to drop, tip, and ding them early on.

What Should I Look for When Buying a Used Motorcycle?

When shopping for a pre-owned bike, use the same level of care you would when buying a car or truck.

Request and verify the VIN. When checking a motorcycle VIN, you will learn if it has been involved in any accidents, if it has been damaged, if its title has ever been transferred, or if the bike has ever been recalled.

Look it over. Are the tires worn? Is the bike’s paint chipped, or is the frame bent? A quick look at the bike will offer a glimpse into its history and how well the previous owner cared for it.

Get a professional’s opinion. There’s no easier way to determine a bike’s condition than to have it evaluated by a service technician.

Ask for maintenance documents. Even for the most seasoned mechanic, it’s impossible to uncover a bike’s complete history. A knowledgeable seller will be able to provide proof of the work they’ve had done.

How Much Power is Too Much?

It’s easy to determine a bike’s power by checking its engine size, which is listed in CC or cubic centimeters. If you are a new rider, it may be tempting to buy a bike with a lot of power—but it’s important to ask yourself if it’s necessary.

Are You Ready to Hit the Road?

Whether you’re buying a cruiser or a sport bike, choosing a new motorcycle is a time-consuming process. By following the tips in this guide, you’ll have the information needed to make an informed decision.