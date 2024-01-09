The Latest Developments in NYC’s iGaming Business Scene

The term iGaming is being used much more as the number of people participating in online betting has risen across the United States over the last decade. It is a catchall phrase used to describe any bet placed online to predict the outcome of an event or game; everything from eSports, poker, online casinos, and sports betting counts as iGaming. The iGaming scene continues to grow in the United States; many people are looking to the Empire State to see if they will jump on the bandwagon and make online casinos legal; however, there are some hurdles to jump over first. Below, we will go through the latest developments in the iGaming business scene of New York.

Are Online Casinos Legal in New York?

Currently, online casinos have not been legalized in New York despite how rapidly the iGaming industry is growing in both the United States and worldwide. However, many people are pushing for online casinos to become legalized in New York, with the major advocates expressing the considerable potential for societal benefits and economic growth. If New York does decide to legalize online casinos, then we will likely see some of the major players in this space, such as Borgata Online Casino, act quickly to snap up players in the state and become even more dominant in the industry.

Latest Updates on NY Online Casino Scene

It can be challenging to keep up with the ever-changing landscape of the online casino debate in New York as legal conversations shift and advancements in iGaming technology continue. However, there is one significant update that suggests that the legalization of online casinos in New York may not be as far away as many people may have once thought. The update being discussed is Senate Bill 8412 (SB 8412), which may be the catalyst for changing the legal status of online casinos in New York.

The bill was brought forward by Senator Joesph Addabbo, who is looking to regulate and legalize iGaming in New York. There is a good chance that if this bill does pass, it will transform the New York online casino scene forever. However, the passage of any piece of legislation is uncertain and depends heavily on societal and political factors. The bill has yet to be passed, so all there is to do now is wait and see the outcome.

Changes to Legislation in New York

Despite online casinos remaining illegal in the state of New York, it is legal to participate in online sports betting. This is a relatively recent change to the legislation because, although sports betting has been legal in commercial casinos in New York since 2013, it wasn’t until late 2021 that it became legal to bet on sports online. In 2019, the very first sportsbooks opened up where people could visit in person to bet on sports.

Then, in 2021, lawmakers added online sports betting to the state budget bill. The bill was signed by Governor Andrew Cuomo in April of the same year, making online sports betting legal nine months later. In January of 2022, online sports betting was launched in New York, and now there are nine apps that facilitate the activity and are available to those living in the state.

Anticipated NY Online Casino Games

Many residents in New York are eagerly awaiting the outcome of the senate bill, but if it does pass, there has been a lot of anticipation about whether games will be available to play online. Here are some of the most popular options people are looking to have access to if online casinos become legal in New York:

Online Slots

Up first are online slots, which are hugely popular in the United States and worldwide. They attract players from all different backgrounds and experiences of casino games, and thanks to the enormous variety of slot games available to players, they don’t often feel repetitive. From different themes to small and large jackpots and fun bonuses, it is easy to see why this type of casino game is a lot of player’s favorite.

Table Games

People love to play classic table games online, such as Roulette, Poker, and Blackjack, so it is likely that many New Yorkers will look to find these games if online casinos become available in their state. Roulette is the classic, spin-to-win casino game where a player predicts whether the ball will land on a color and number and offers huge payouts if they guess correctly. Poker is a casino game that requires luck, strategy, and skill for success and has been a staple in online gambling for many years. Blackjack is a slightly more straightforward card game many people love to play. Online casinos offer variations of this game to keep players interested in playing and don’t ever get bored.

The Future of iGaming in New York

IGaming will continue to grow in popularity as technology advances and more people gain access to internet-equipped devices. However, New York has not yet decided to fully legalize all aspects of iGaming, like online casinos. We will have to wait and see if New York passes legislation allowing those in the state to play online casinos. Still, there are clear economic incentives that support the change seen in several other states in the United States.