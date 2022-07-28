The Cream of the Crop – Celebrating National Ice Cream Day

The residents of Kendal on Hudson in Sleepy Hollow celebrated National Ice Cream Day in an extra special way. The Life Plan Community received the “Golden Scoop Award” from Hershey’s Ice Cream as a token of appreciation for offering an abundance of ice cream on its campus. Kendal on Hudson consumes 48 gallons of ice cream per week, offering eight different flavors for residents to choose from. The award is only presented to the organizations that offer the most Hershey’s Ice Cream, meaning Kendal on Hudson is among the top consumers of the sweet treat. (Photos provided by Kendal on Hudson).