Susan Fraietta joins Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices River Towns Real Estate as a Licensed Real Estate Salesperson

Since 2005, Susan Fraietta has been lighting up the real estate scene in Westchester and Putnam counties. With a motto of “whatever makes people happy, that’s what I do,” Susan brings fun and enthusiasm to every transaction. She’s known for her infectious energy and personalized approach, ensuring each client feels valued and supported.

Whether you’re buying, selling, or investing, Susan’s market knowledge and dedication make the process smooth and enjoyable. Beyond real estate, Susan loves exploring the local communities and spending time with family and friends. Trust Susan Fraietta to make your real estate experience truly memorable and fulfilling.

Cynthia Lippolis, Principal Broker, is excited to have Susan Fraietta join the team. “Susan is someone that knows this market and is ready to hit the ground running. Her years of experience helping local buyers and sellers are an asset to the River Towns Real Estate team and her clients alike. ”

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices River Towns Real Estate, which is independently owned and operated, became a member of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brokerage network, operated by HSF Affiliates LLC, in 2014. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices River Towns Real Estate has two offices located at: 133 Grand Street, Croton-on-Hudson and 983 Main Street, Peekskill. For more information, contact Cynthia Lippolis, Real Estate Broker/ Owner.