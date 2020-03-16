Stop & Shop Announces Reduced Hours and Special Shopping Times to Accommodate and Protect Older Customers

In order to allow more time for our associates to unload deliveries, stock shelves, and better serve our customers throughout the day, Stop & Shop has adjusted its hours of operation to 7:30a.m.-8:00p.m. at most stores beginning Monday, March 16th

Effective on Thursday, March 19th Stop & Shop will create hours specifically geared to accommodate customers 60 and older. Stop & Shop stores will open from 6am-7:30am ONLY for customers over the age of 60 who the CDC and local health officials say are most vulnerable.

Stop & Shop is making the decision to allow community members in this age category to shop in a less crowded environment, which better enables social distancing.

Although Stop & shop will not be requesting ID for entry, they request that we all respect the purpose of the early opening – and do the right thing for our older neighbors. Stop & Shop will reserve the right to ask customers to leave if they are not a member of this age group.

Stop & Shop is continuing to maintain high levels of hygiene and sanitation in its stores and online operations. We’re also taking additional measures during this time, which include wiping down checkout areas including the belts and pin pads with disinfectant even more frequently. We will continue to follow guidance from the CDC to help keep our customers and associates safe.