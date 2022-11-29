Sleepy Hollow Tarrytown Winter Stroll – All You Need to Know

The 2nd Annual Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown Winter Stroll announced a full slate of performances and activities for the December 3 event.

New this year are a pair of Holly Jolly Trollies shepherding strollers around both villages. The Trolly map shows all eight stops where you can hop on or hop off.

The trolleys will run continuously throughout the entire event (5:00pm-9:00pm).

The Winter Stroll committee also announced the Stroll performers for the evening. Come back before Friday to find out about more performances and schedules.

Performances

Christ Church Choir

Peter Royston Theatre

Hackley School, Performing Arts

Sleepy Hollow High School Choir

Reformed Church

There are also a wide range of activities happening throughout the two villages.

Activities

Los Andes Bakery (Sleepy Hollow): Face painting, Santa and other holiday characters

Sleepy Hollow Bookstore: Author reading and book signing

Sleepy Hollow Tree Lighting at 6:30pm

Emerson at Edge-on-Hudson (Sleepy Hollow): Ornament decorating

Photos at Coldwell Banker Realty (Tarrytown) for entry into ugly sweater contest. Sponsored by Bucci Real Estate Team #UglySweater10591

Are you a fan of holiday decorations? Then don’t miss these restaurants and stores all competing for the best holiday decorations of 2022! Cast your vote on social media with #10591WinterStroll

Decorated Storefronts

Tarrytown

Makers Central

Horsefeathers

Shaylula

Tarrytown Music Hall

Flying Fingers

Donovan Glass

All Together Now

Sleepy Hollow

Los Andes Barkery

D & W Magical Events

Sleepy Hollow Bookstore

Santorini

For more info:

General Info

https://www.sleepyhollowtarrytownchamber.com/winter-stroll-info

Trolley

https://www.sleepyhollowtarrytownchamber.com/trolley

Decorating

https://www.sleepyhollowtarrytownchamber.com/decorating

Ugly Sweater

https://www.sleepyhollowtarrytownchamber.com/uglysweater