Shifting Tides: Exploring the Transformative Impact of Online Gambling on Land-Based Casinos

US citizens have had a constant stream of new legal online gambling alternatives over the past five years. The present expansion of gaming products is comparable to the early- and mid-1990s casino boom. Customers had two options up to that point: Las Vegas or Atlantic City. Thirteen states had legalized casino gaming by the year 1993. Now there are only two states that banned all forms of gambling, Hawaii and Utah.

Similar to that explosion, we are currently seeing one online. But how does online gambling influence the land-based casino industry? After all, Atlantic City used to be home to 12 casinos, but now there are 9, are they getting forced out?

What COVID-19 Uncovered About Gambling

Prior to COVID, casinos that dabbled in online gambling followed a straightforward formula:

The majority of online gamers did not regularly play at brick-and-mortar casinos.

While some online gamblers migrate part of their spending to land-based venues, some attendants of land-based casinos shift some of their gaming online.

Online income was always added to offline revenue. While online gambling tried to establish itself, land-based revenue remained the major source of income for a given company.

As online sales increased slowly over the years before being greatly accelerated by COVID-19 lockdowns and limitations, this simplicity evolved into one that was more sophisticated. In essence, the gradual shift to online gambling turned into a mass exodus as previously dubious land-based players were only left with two choices: bet online or not at all.

Yes, the land-based market is rebounding (and has recently been putting out some great figures as of late), but all is not peaches and rainbows. What we consider to be a worrying trend is being concealed by the positive figures.

When it comes to big-box and online retailers replacing mom-and-pop shops, gambling appears to be following in the footsteps of retail. The top is where everything is starting to concentrate. In other words, customers chose convenience, proving the industry’s earlier concerns, at least in part, to be true.

The Future of Brick-and-Mortar Casinos

Online gambling is no longer considered to be a fun little side project for a company. Sure, it has its own problems, like the recent crashes of Caesars and William Hill apps on Super Bowl Sunday. Still, a key component of a gambling corporation’s business strategy is the possibility of the expansion of online casinos over the next five to ten years, as well as sports betting.

The present trend indicates that gamblers would favor online choices and save money aside for the sporadic trip to a casino, which is unlikely to be a local casino. That probably indicates competition amongst casinos for guests through amenities, incentives, upscale eating, and high-end shopping. Smaller venues will probably suffer as a result, as clients continue to use online gambling because of its ease.

Convenience will prevail in non-destination areas, and you’ll continue to see mergers and acquisitions as a few companies control the majority of the US offline and online gaming market. Smaller local businesses won’t have access to the funding required to operate both offline and online. As their primary clients gradually switch to online solutions provided by their major competitors, they will be gradually forced out.