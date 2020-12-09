Shattemuc Yacht Club Wins the 2020 Boaters’ Choice Award

Recognized for Fourth Year in Row by Marinas.com

Shattemuc Yacht Club (SYC) is a 2020 Boaters’ Choice Award Winner. Qualifying for the Boaters’ Choice marinas means SYC is considered a premier yacht marina representing the top 3% highest- rated marinas on Marinas.com. The award is given to marinas who have consistently earned 5-stars from its transient boaters.

“We were really not sure how this season would go with the pandemic, but managed to have a very good boating season with a lot of hard work by our members and staff,” said Bill Levi, SYC Commodore. “We have worked very hard at making Shattemuc a top destination for boaters on the Hudson and we are very proud of our club,” he concluded.

Shattemuc has rebuilt its marina with new docks and added a state-of-the-art wave attenuator over the past four years.

“We pride ourselves on being a friendly and welcoming club and will go out of our way to help our members and visitors to the club,” said Pete Gardner, SYC Fleet Captain.

Boats of all sizes from as far away as Miami and New Orleans stayed at Shattemuc for few days this Summer. They also welcomed a number of boats docked at the club to have dinner at The Boathouse Restaurant, which is on the property.

“We are all hoping that by next season, we can reopen the pool and snack bar to our visitors. ” said Sandy Lowe, a club member.

Shattemuc Yacht Club is a family oriented boat and pool club situated on the Hudson River in Ossining, New York. Privately member-operated, the club provides a friendly, relaxing and convenient place to enjoy the Hudson. There’s a world-class junior sailing program for your kids, an Olympic style pool, docks and moorings and a charming clubhouse with a grand porch from which to view the river sights and sunsets. The Boathouse Restaurant, a popular lunch and dinner spot is on the property. For more information, www.boathudson.com or call 914-941-8777.