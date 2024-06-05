Shames JCC’s Fundraiser Celebrates New Theater and Event Space

The Harold & Elaine Shames JCC on the Hudson launched their widely anticipated expanded facility on May 30 with a celebratory evening for 200+ guests. The new 13,000 square foot area includes a community space with tables and lounge space for co-working, enjoying a meal, and socializing, as well as a modern, state-of-the-art theater and event space, The Ark. The Ark can seat up to 400 people for performances, concerts, lectures, films, celebratory lifecycle events and more.

The Family of Harold and Elaine Shames, elected officials, and other donors and community members were recognized for their remarkable contributions to the JCC’s growth and impact. Westchester County Legislators David Imamura and Jewel Williams Johnson attended and showed their support for the J as a community hub.

“Our expanded facilities and the addition of The Ark mark a new chapter for the JCC, enabling us to serve our community better and offer more high-quality productions and events,” said Adam Weiss, CEO of the JCC. “We are deeply grateful to our honorees and all attendees for their support, and look forward to filling The Ark with culture, education, entertainment, and celebrations for our community.”

Upcoming Events

The Ark is already booked for Shakespearean theater programs for children and musical theater performances with Anywhere Theater Company, lectures and performances with Thoughtful Productions, community social action projects with Million Meal Project, Holocaust education with the 13 Drivers Licenses exhibit, a Juneteenth soul shuffle line dance class with Steve “Fun Bunch” Dillard, a children’s concert and book fair with PJ Library, private lifecycle celebrations, community movie nights, and more.

“The Shames JCC on the Hudson was very important to my parents, and it was important to my whole family to see it thrive because of their commitment. Now it is positioned to become even more of a vibrant hub, with a greater capacity to welcome more people and diversify our programming” says Barbara Livenstein, JCC supporter and daughter of Elaine and Harold Shames. “With its growth, I know it will only further succeed in bringing enriching experiences, joy, and connection for all ages.”